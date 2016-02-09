 Top
    Close photo mode

    Deputy Minister: Offers on reduction of permissions presented to Presidential Administration'

    Sahib Mammadov: 'Lists will be approved after adoption of draft law 'On issuing licenses and permissions'

    Baku. 9 February.REPORT.AZ/ 'If any new licensable activity type to be offered in the future, it should be added into the list of activity types, approved by law.'

    Report informs, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said during discussion of a draft law 'On issuing licenses and permissions' in today's meeting of Milli Majlis Committee for Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

    According to the deputy minister, list of licensable activity types has been approved and offers for optimization of number of permissions has been prepared by the ministry and presented to the Presidential Administration. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi