Deputy Minister: Offers on reduction of permissions presented to Presidential Administration'

Baku. 9 February.REPORT.AZ/ 'If any new licensable activity type to be offered in the future, it should be added into the list of activity types, approved by law.'

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said during discussion of a draft law 'On issuing licenses and permissions' in today's meeting of Milli Majlis Committee for Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to the deputy minister, list of licensable activity types has been approved and offers for optimization of number of permissions has been prepared by the ministry and presented to the Presidential Administration.