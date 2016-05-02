Company management of 'Baltika-Baku' changes

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Company management of Carlsberg Group in Azerbaijan has changed.

Report informs referring to the company, since May of this year the company will be headed by Viktor Semak. Realizing the cluster management system in the region of Eastern Europe, Viktor Semak will led two companies of Carlsberg Group - "Baltika-Baku" and Carlsberg Kazakhstan.

Viktor Semak began his career in the Carlsberg Group in 2002 as a regional sales manager for the company "Vienna" in St. Petersburg.A year later, Victor was appointed Deputy Director of Sales, and later - Director of Sales.In 2005, he became Vice President of Sales in Western Region of "Baltika".In 2007, Victor took over as CEO of the brewery "Olivariya" (Belarus).

Notably, annual allocations of "Baltika-Baku" to the budget amounting 20 mln AZN, the total investment of the company in the development of the plant is 47 mln AZN.Production of "Baltika-Baku" occupies about 75% of the Azerbaijani market.