Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers appeal to Azerbaijani government

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers (ACCB) appealed to the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Protection of the Ministry of Economy and Industry with a proposal on increasing the price of their manufactured goods on the domestic market. As Report was told by CEO of the ACCB Cem Becel, at present, proposal of the company is reviewed in the public service, relevant calculations are made. Then, final decision on this issue will be revealed.

C.Becel noted that, the February devaluation of the national currency in Azerbaijan had a negative impact on the total revenue of the company.

"Statistical indicators of sales have already been submitted to the antimonopoly service. After calculations, the State Service will assess the damage caused to the company and determine the amount of possible increase", said CEO of the company.

The general director said that if the process of devaluation of the national currency in the country continues, it could further damage the company's revenues.

Referring to the impact of competitive brands on sale Coca-Cola, he noted that this issue does not affect the volume of sales and the company is a market leader: "If the brand covers 60% of the market, we should don't worry about competition from other brands."