Baku will play host to EU-Azerbaijan business forum

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The EU-Azerbaijan business forum will be held on June 8 in Baku.

Report informs citing the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce.

The main purpose of the forum is to create a business platform for companies in the EU and Azerbaijan, hold discussions on the current business environment and help establish business relationships.

Government officials, representatives of relevant government agencies and international experts will participate in one-day event. Panel discussions / workshops, as well as bilateral meetings will be held.

The main topics of event will be five areas - economic reforms, agriculture and food processing, environmental technologies, transport and logistics, ICT and e-commerce.