Baku will play host to Azerbaijani-USA business forum

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of the visit of the U.S business delegation to Azerbaijan, Baku will host Azerbaijan-USA Business Forum on October 16, 2017 with the support of Ministry of Economy and organization of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

Report informs citing AZPROMO, 17 companies from the USA specialized in construction, ICT, finance, agricultural technologies, payment and security systems, car rental, logistics, dairy products, and other sectors of industry plan to attend the event.

The registration for the event will be at 9:30 a.m in Baku Business Center (Neftchilar Ave. 32, Sabail district).