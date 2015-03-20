Baku will host summit on occupational health and safety

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host an International summit on the Safety Leadership and occupational health and safety on April 15-16

Report informs, the summit will be attended by more than 15 international speakers. The main theme of the event is to provide a strong learning platform for all stakeholders, from both regional and international circles. Through industry case studies and best practices, roundtable discussions, panel debates, workshops and interactive sessions, industry peers will be able to discuss some of the most relevant issues and problems..

The main organizer of the event is the Fleming Europe (Slovakia), with the official support of the State Labour Inspection Service under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

