Baku hosting EU-Azerbaijan business forum

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The 3rd European Union-Azerbaijan business forum has kicked off in Baku.

Report informs, the event was organized with the support of the European Union (EU), German-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

The business forum will feature speeches on economic reforms, agriculture and food, environmental technologies, transport and logistics, information and communication technologies, e-commerce.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev has opened the event. The minister said that there is great interest in the business-forum: "According to my information, the event is being attended by 400 businessmen. 100 of them are from EU countries, 300 from Azerbaijan".