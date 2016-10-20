Baku Business Factory expands ties with British companies

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Business Factory (BBF) has today hosted a meeting with representatives of the British Embassy to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Director of the Baku Business Factory Alovsat Muslumov, employees of Department of International Trade of the British Embassy to Azerbaijan Shams Suleymanova, Ulkar Safaraliyeva and Asmar Aliyeva have attended the meeting.

During the meeting, members of the diplomatic mission were provided with information on BBF company, established by young businessman Anar Alizade, as well as on its goals and future plans.

The discussions covered exchange of views on new exchange of experience and searching ways of cooperation in order to provide financial-technical and financial support to young entrepreneurs, who want to start their own business.

The meeting also stressed an importance of support to development of international relations of the startup projects. In this regard, coordination of startup projects based in Azerbaijan with the British companies was also discussed.

"Baku Business Factory" (BBF) was established by Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade.

BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.