Bakcell announced results of “Youth Career and Development Center”

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The “Youth Career and Development Center” project, implemented by the “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan Association” with the support the Bakcell, has been successfully completed.

Report informs referring to the Bakcell press service, within the frames of this project, the “Youth Career and Development Center”, established at the SOS Children’s Village in Baku, has been provided with all the necessary equipment. By means of this Center, a total of 68 young persons have successfully completed the interview skills, CV creation, career development and accounting courses. Five of them have already started working by establishing their own small businesses.

At the same time, a special section dedicated to youth employment has been created on the official web-page of the “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan Association”. Resumes of more than 50 young candidates, who have completed the courses and trainings within the frames of this project, were placed to the said section. This webpage also contains detailed information about the above mentioned project and its partners, as well as some additional useful information about the relevant legislation and employment opportunities. The link to the said section is as follows: http://soschildren.az/1/static/33

It should be noted that this project covers beneficiaries of SOS UK Azerbaijan Association as well as children and youth serviced by the relevant authorities under the Ministry of Education, and serves the purpose of broadening the employment opportunities for them and improve their knowledge and competency in this area. The majority of project beneficiaries are children and teenagers deprived of parental care or those from low income families.