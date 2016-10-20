Azpromo to open representative office in Dubai

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We decided to organize a trade mission in Dubai at the end of November."

Report informs, Rufat Mammadov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (Azpromo) said addressing the Azerbaijan-United Arab Emirates business forum held in Baku.

UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammed Hamel Al Qubaisi said that Baku is an important city for Dubai in terms of trade: "It's true, you're not completely ready for export, but I would like to continue trade relations with you. Azerbaijani products will not be used only in Dubai, but also in many countries around the world."

R.Mammadov added that UAE businessmen are mainly interested in the fields of agriculture, juices and food production in Azerbaijan.

Azpromo Chairman said that Arab investors consider Azerbaijan as a regional hub: "We support expansion of ties with the UAE. Number of the tourists from the UAE has increased."