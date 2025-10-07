AZPROMO, Textile Exporters Association join forces to develop local production

AZPROMO and the Textile Manufacturers and Exporters Association are intensifying their efforts to develop Azerbaijan's textile industry, Tural Hajili, deputy executive director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said at a seminar titled "Promoting Textile Sector Growth and Global Integration" in Baku, Report informs.

According to Hajili, AZPROMO, together with the Association, is working purposefully to strengthen Azerbaijan's position in international markets.

"We, in turn, are making every effort to develop the country's textile sector. Together with local manufacturers, we participate in international exhibitions, presenting Azerbaijani textiles abroad. A number of exhibitions and presentation events are also planned for 2026. Furthermore, as part of our cooperation with the Textile Manufacturers and Exporters Association, we have held a series of meetings and implemented several initiatives aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the industry. I am confident that through the joint efforts of the government and businesses, we will be able to take Azerbaijani textiles to a new level," he noted.