Azeri companies operating in Dubai grew by 50%

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s international office in Baku, Azerbaijan, hosted its annual networking event which attracted more than 180 business leaders from the UAE and Azerbaijan, Report informs citing Gulfnewsjournal.

Azeri businesses were presented with the numerous benefits offered by investing in Dubai’s many lucrative industrial sectors. Top executives from Azeri and UAE businesses representatives also discussed joint investment ideas that could benefit both nations.



In his welcome address, Dubai Chamber International Office Director Omar Khan highlighted the strategic locations of both Dubai and Baku and pointed out that Azeri companies operating in Dubai have grown by nearly 50 percent. Dubai, Khan said, is Azerbaijan’s best gateway to the GCC region’s markets.



Khan also said Azeri companies with Dubai-based investments make ties with other global economic capitals through the UAE.



‘‘Our international office in Baku opens the doors to UAE investments to the Azeri markets’ rewarding sectors like logistics, construction, tourism, agriculture while also facilitating Azerbaijani companies to enter the lucrative market of Dubai as well as to use the emirate as a base to expand in the regional markets,” Khan said.



The event also honored companies promoting trade between the UAE and Azerbaijan. Honorees included Aggreko UK Limited, Jaguar Land Rover and Turan Travel, which handles the highest amount of passenger traffic headed for Dubai.