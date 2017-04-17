Azerbaijani President: Development of entrepreneurship is one of priorities for us

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Development of entrepreneurship is one of the priority issues for us. The government is providing both political and great methodological support for the development of entrepreneurship. Aran Regional Development Center for entrepreneurs in Yevlakh district was built and commissioned by the Azerbaijani government. And this is another sign of support for the development of entrepreneurship," Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev told a republican conference of non-oil exporters in Yevlakh.

"We are holding meetings with entrepreneurs on a regular basis several times a year. We have held hundreds of meetings with entrepreneurs over the past 13-14 years. I have personally attended the opening of a number of enterprises in the field of entrepreneurial activity. Entrepreneurs are well aware that a great support, as well as political support is given to their activities by the state," Azerbaijani President said.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that low-interest loans totaling more than 2 billion AZN have been granted to entrepreneurs by the state through the National Fund on Entrepreneurship Support in recent years.