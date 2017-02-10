Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance announces tenders

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan has announced a tender for provision of technical services to communication systems, equipment and devices in the administrative buildings complex, located in Samad Vurghun Street, 135, Nasimi district, Baku.

Report informs citing the official media.

According to information, the tender will be held on 7 lots.

The participation fee for each lot is 200 AZN. Applicants should submit proposals and bank guarantee of up to 5% of the proposal value the Financial and Administrative Department of Finance Ministry until March 13 (contact persons - Anar Gasimov and Azer Huseynov). The tender procedure will be held at meeting hall of the Ministry on March 15, at 10:00.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance has announced a tender for purchase of stationery (lot-1), household goods (lot-2) and consumables for sanitary system of 'Kimberly-Clark" (lot-3).

The participation fee for each lot in the tender is 300 AZN. Applicants should submit proposals and bank guarantee of up to 5% of the proposal value the Financial and Administrative Department of Finance Ministry until March 13 (contact person - Azer Huseynov). The tender procedure will be held at meeting hall of the Ministry on March 14, at 10:00.