Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will travel to Germany

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Ministry of Economic Development in the framework of the "Joint German-Azerbaijani programs to upgrade skills in the management of business in the Republic of Azerbaijan" has announced a competition among entrepreneurs and managers.

Report was told in the Ministry, businessmen, who passed the competition will participate in the 20-day refresher course on "economic cooperation" in Germany.

The aim of the program is the passage of the representatives of Azerbaijani companies training courses in Germany, the assimilation of international experience, the establishment of direct economic ties with German companies, the creation of conditions for the expansion of professional and cultural outlook.

All costs of living and studying in Germany takes the German side. Travel expenses will be paid by the organizations of the participants or candidates themselves.

The competition to select candidates with the participation of experts of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) will be held on December 10-11.