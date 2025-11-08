Azerbaijani Economy Minister shares post on Victory Day

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), shared a post on X on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Report informs.

"We proudly celebrate the 5th anniversary of the brilliant Victory achieved through the unwavering courage of our Glorious Army under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity has laid a strong foundation for enhancing our country's global standing, strengthening economic sovereignty, and building a society of high social welfare.

On the occasion of Victory Day - a symbol of our unbreakable unity and the strength of our state - we extend our heartfelt congratulations. We honor the sacred memory of our martyrs with deep respect and wish recovery to our war veterans," reads the post.