 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan participates at "Viro Expo 2016" in Croatia

    The exhibition was attended by over 700 companies from around the world

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has participated in the international fair of economy, crafts and agriculture Viroexpo 2016.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Embassy to Croatia, the fair jointly supported by the Ministries of Economy, Tourism, Regional Development and EU Funds. It brought together more than 700 companies over the world.

    The Azerbaijani pavilion featured the publications on the country`s economy, history, culture, tourism as well as souvenirs on national culture, heritage, art and traditions.

    The exhibition featured demonstration of a promotional video about Azerbaijan.

    Viroexpo 2016 is the leading global event for the meetings, incentives, conferences, events and business travel industry.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi