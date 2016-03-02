Azerbaijan participates at "Viro Expo 2016" in Croatia

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has participated in the international fair of economy, crafts and agriculture Viroexpo 2016.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Embassy to Croatia, the fair jointly supported by the Ministries of Economy, Tourism, Regional Development and EU Funds. It brought together more than 700 companies over the world.

The Azerbaijani pavilion featured the publications on the country`s economy, history, culture, tourism as well as souvenirs on national culture, heritage, art and traditions.

The exhibition featured demonstration of a promotional video about Azerbaijan.

Viroexpo 2016 is the leading global event for the meetings, incentives, conferences, events and business travel industry.