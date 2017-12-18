Azerbaijan to send export missions to Berlin, Moscow, Dubai and China

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Next year, Azerbaijani exporters will take part in international exhibitions to be held in Germany, Russia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China.

Report informs, AzPromo Vice-President Yusif Abdullayev said at a press conference on the results of the export mission to UAE and Saudi Arabia on December 3-7.

According to him, more than 20 companies are expected to participate in each exhibition: "In February 2018, more than 10 companies are expected to participate at the fruits and vegetables exhibition with 104 sq. meters single country stand in Germany. 20 companies will represent our country at “ProdExpo” exhibition, which will be held in Moscow in February. The country stand will cover the area 185 sq. meters at the exhibition. At the Gulfood exhibition to be held in the UAE at the end of February, more than 20 companies will be gathered at 170 sq. meters stand”.

Azpromo official said, more than 20 contracts were signed within the framework of export missions this year, and 10 of them are already operational.