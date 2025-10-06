Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan's mineral imports from Türkiye drop nearly 20%

    Business
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 16:18
    Azerbaijan's mineral imports from Türkiye drop nearly 20%

    In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported mineral industry products worth $8.25 million from Türkiye, marking a 19.7% decrease compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

    In September alone, Türkiye exported $1.1 million worth of mineral products to Azerbaijan - a sharp 45.4% decline year-on-year.

    Meanwhile, Türkiye's total mineral exports rose by 2% year-on-year in the first nine months to reach $4.5 billion. In September, exports increased by 12.7% to $553 million.

    The largest importers of Turkish mineral products during this period were China ($1.14 billion, down 10.1%), the United States ($408 million, up 8.3%), and Bulgaria ($324.52 million, up 1.5%).

    Azerbaijan mineral imports Turkiye
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən mədən sənayesi məhsulları idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 20 %-ə yaxın azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил расходы на импорт продукции горнодобывающей промышленности из Турции

    Latest News

    17:26

    Netherlands pledges €55M via World Bank for Ukraine recovery

    Other countries
    17:20
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets Prime Minister of Hungary in Gabala

    Other
    17:18

    Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:09

    Türkiye, US explore partnership on rare earth project in Central Anatolia

    Region
    16:59

    Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team reaches CIS Games final

    Team sports
    16:42

    Azerbaijan wins another bronze at 3rd CIS Games in Ganja

    Individual sports
    16:34

    ING: Azerbaijan keeps external resilience, but current account balance under pressure

    Finance
    16:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijani minister of defense meets with British ambassador to Baku

    Military
    16:26

    ING: Azerbaijani bonds benefit from geopolitical stability, investment status

    Finance
    All News Feed