Azerbaijan's mineral imports from Türkiye drop nearly 20%
- 06 October, 2025
- 16:18
In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported mineral industry products worth $8.25 million from Türkiye, marking a 19.7% decrease compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.
In September alone, Türkiye exported $1.1 million worth of mineral products to Azerbaijan - a sharp 45.4% decline year-on-year.
Meanwhile, Türkiye's total mineral exports rose by 2% year-on-year in the first nine months to reach $4.5 billion. In September, exports increased by 12.7% to $553 million.
The largest importers of Turkish mineral products during this period were China ($1.14 billion, down 10.1%), the United States ($408 million, up 8.3%), and Bulgaria ($324.52 million, up 1.5%).
