Azerbaijan resumes cashew imports from Uzbekistan

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported 312 tons of cashew worth $2.5 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 39% in volume and 66% in value, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan imported cashew from:

- Vietnam: 247 tons (+34%) worth $2 million (+69%);

- Ghana: 25 tons worth $202,000 (no supply a year ago);

- India: 21 tons (-32%) worth $165,000 (-33%);

- Benin: 11.3 tons worth $92,500 (no supply a year ago);

- Uzbekistan: 8 tons worth $21,000.

Azerbaijan has resumed the supply of cashew from Uzbekistan after a break of 9 years and 8 months.