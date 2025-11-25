Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan resumes cashew imports from Uzbekistan

    Business
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 15:42
    Azerbaijan resumes cashew imports from Uzbekistan

    In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported 312 tons of cashew worth $2.5 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 39% in volume and 66% in value, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan imported cashew from:

    - Vietnam: 247 tons (+34%) worth $2 million (+69%);

    - Ghana: 25 tons worth $202,000 (no supply a year ago);

    - India: 21 tons (-32%) worth $165,000 (-33%);

    - Benin: 11.3 tons worth $92,500 (no supply a year ago);

    - Uzbekistan: 8 tons worth $21,000.

    Azerbaijan has resumed the supply of cashew from Uzbekistan after a break of 9 years and 8 months.

    Azerbaijan imports cashew State Statistical Committee Uzbekistan
    Azərbaycan Özbəkistandan keşyu fındığının alışını bərpa edib

    Latest News

    19:38

    EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'

    Other countries
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    18:51

    Trump expected to name new Fed chair before Christmas

    Other countries
    18:41

    Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

    Other countries
    18:19

    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    18:11

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    18:03

    Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace

    Other countries
    17:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan expand railway cooperation

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed