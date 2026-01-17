Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan restores turmeric imports from Pakistan

    Business
    • 17 January, 2026
    • 14:19
    Azerbaijan restores turmeric imports from Pakistan

    In the ten months of last year, Azerbaijan imported 547 tons of turmeric valued at $981,000, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    Compared to the same period in 2024, the value of imports increased by 2.4%, while the quantity decreased by 5%.

    During the specified period, Azerbaijan imported 323 tons of turmeric worth $639,000 (down 11% in volume and 3% in value YoY) from India, 213 tons from Iran valued at $292,000 (up 8% in volume and 20% in value), 4.23 tons worth $39,410 (up 11% in volume and 5% in value) from Türkiye, 1.2 tons worth $8,300 from Pakistan, and 0.99 tons valued at $2,000 (volume up 65% and value increased 2.3 times) from the United Arab Emirates.

    Azerbaijan resumed turmeric imports from Pakistan after a 5-year and 8-month pause.

    Azerbaijan turmeric imports India Pakistan Turkiye State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan Pakistandan sarıkök tədarükünü bərpa edib
    Азербайджан возобновил поставки куркумы из Пакистана

