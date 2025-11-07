Azerbaijan represented at 8th China International Import Expo

Azerbaijan is participating in the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE 2025), currently being held in Shanghai.

Report informs, citing AZPROMO, that the Azerbaijani delegation"s participation is organized with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in China.

At the country"s pavilion, Azerbaijan is showcasing its achievements and future prospects in tourism, innovation, transport, green energy, oil and gas, industry, and agriculture. Visitors can also explore videos, investment projects, and elements of intangible cultural heritage.

The "Made in Azerbaijan" section offers visitors wines, brandy, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, confectionery, dairy products, hazelnuts, pomegranate juice, canned goods, and other locally produced items, including products sold through Azerbaijani trade houses in China.

The exhibition was attended by the Azerbaijani delegation led by Vice Premier Shahin Mustafayev, who also serves as co-chair of the Azerbaijan–China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.