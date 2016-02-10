 Top
    Azerbaijan may exempt import of medicines from VAT

    Deputy Minister: In case a such rule to be accepted, we have enough resources in budget to compensate it

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Import of medicines may be exempted from VAT (Value Added Tax). Report informs, deputy tax minister Sahib Alakbarov told reporters Wednesday.

    According to him, this issue refers to the Customs Committee: "The issue was given to competence of the State Customs Committee on January 1, 2016. I think that this is possible and is now being discussed in the parliament. In case a such rule to be accepted, we have enough resources in budget to compensate it."

