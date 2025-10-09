Azerbaijan, Kuwait mull cooperation in transport and transit sectors

Azerbaijan and Kuwait have discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of transport, transit logistics, trade, tourism, conventional and renewable energy, as well as agriculture.

According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan"s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and Kuwait"s Minister of Finance, Electricity, Water Resources, and Renewable Energy, Subaih Abdul Aziz Abdul Muhsen Al-Mukhaizeem.

"We provided an overview of Azerbaijan"s favorable #investment environment and emphasized the ongoing expansion of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait. The discussions also covered opportunities for collaboration in trade, tourism, traditional and renewable energy, agriculture, transportation, and transit sectors," Jabbarov said in a post on X.