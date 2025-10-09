Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Azerbaijan, Kuwait mull cooperation in transport and transit sectors

    Business
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:46
    Azerbaijan, Kuwait mull cooperation in transport and transit sectors

    Azerbaijan and Kuwait have discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of transport, transit logistics, trade, tourism, conventional and renewable energy, as well as agriculture.

    According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan"s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and Kuwait"s Minister of Finance, Electricity, Water Resources, and Renewable Energy, Subaih Abdul Aziz Abdul Muhsen Al-Mukhaizeem.

    "We provided an overview of Azerbaijan"s favorable #investment environment and emphasized the ongoing expansion of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait. The discussions also covered opportunities for collaboration in trade, tourism, traditional and renewable energy, agriculture, transportation, and transit sectors," Jabbarov said in a post on X.

    Azərbaycan Küveytlə nəqliyyat və tranzit sektorlarında əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил с Кувейтом сотрудничество в транспортной и транзитной сферах

