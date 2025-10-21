Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan, Iran strengthen customs information exchange

    Business
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 15:46
    Azerbaijan, Iran strengthen customs information exchange

    The customs services of Azerbaijan and Iran are enhancing information exchange between the two countries, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

    In this context, the discussion took place during a meeting between SCC Chairman Shahin Baghirov and Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou.

    The meeting addressed the current state of relations between the two countries' customs services, the strengthening of economic ties, and the role of customs authorities in increasing mutual trade turnover.

    The sides also exchanged views on customs-related topics discussed earlier at a trilateral meeting in Baku between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran, which focused on cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, and customs.

    The importance of enhancing the appeal of transport corridors passing through both countries and ensuring the smooth and rapid facilitation of international trade and transit was also emphasized.

    Azerbaijan Iran information exchange customs State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan və İran gömrük xidmətləri məlumat mübadiləsini gücləndirir
    Таможенные службы Азербайджана и Ирана укрепляют информационный обмен

