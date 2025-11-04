Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan invests $267M in Aghdam and Araz Valley economic zones

    Business
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 14:10
    Azerbaijan invests $267M in Aghdam and Araz Valley economic zones

    Azerbaijan has invested around $267 million in projects within the Aghdam Economic Zone and Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial parks in its liberated territories, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during a session of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship discussing the 2026 state budget draft, Report informs.

    Jabbarov noted that 50 business entities have registered as residents and seven as non-residents in these industrial parks. The projects are expected to create over 4,400 new jobs.

    He also highlighted the Great Return program, under which more than 22 billion manat were allocated from the state budget during 2021–2025 for large-scale reconstruction and development projects in the liberated territories. Jabbarov stressed that while the economic impact of these investments will materialize in the future, they remain a priority for strengthening social infrastructure and statehood.

    Aghdam Economic Zone ARAZ Valley economic zone Mikayil Jabbarov Great Return Program
    Ağdam və "Araz Vadisi İqtisadi Zonası" sənaye parklarına 267 milyon dollar investisiya yatırılacaq
    Министр: Инвестиции в промпарки на освобожденных территориях составят $267 млн

