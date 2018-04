Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Total cost of the projects implemented by "Azerbaijan Investment Company" OJSC in 2006-2017 was $ 1.2 billion.

Report informs, the amount of investments made by the company in these projects is $ 194 mln.

The amount of foreign investments attracted to these projects is $ 450 mln.

2,600 new jobs were created at the expense of the projects.