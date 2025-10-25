Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan imports 878,669 tons of wheat in nine months

    Business
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 13:24
    Azerbaijan imports 878,669 tons of wheat in nine months

    In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported 878,669 tons of wheat worth $188.58 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    Compared to the same period last year, wheat imports increased by 119,713 tons, or 16%, while the total value rose by $22.13 million, or 13.2%.

    During the reporting period, spending on wheat imports accounted for 1.1% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.

    State Customs Committee Azerbaijan wheat imports
