Azerbaijan imports 878,669 tons of wheat in nine months
Business
- 25 October, 2025
- 13:24
In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported 878,669 tons of wheat worth $188.58 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
Compared to the same period last year, wheat imports increased by 119,713 tons, or 16%, while the total value rose by $22.13 million, or 13.2%.
During the reporting period, spending on wheat imports accounted for 1.1% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.
