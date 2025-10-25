Azerbaijan imports 33,320 tons of meat in nine months
Business
- 25 October, 2025
- 17:22
In January-September this year, Azerbaijan imported 33,320 tons of meat worth $75.77 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
Compared to the same period last year, meat imports decreased by 8,095 tons, or 19.5%, while the total value dropped by $14.75 million, or 16.2%.
During the reporting period, spending on meat imports accounted for 0.45% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.
