Azerbaijan imports 33,320 tons of meat in nine months

In January-September this year, Azerbaijan imported 33,320 tons of meat worth $75.77 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

Compared to the same period last year, meat imports decreased by 8,095 tons, or 19.5%, while the total value dropped by $14.75 million, or 16.2%.

During the reporting period, spending on meat imports accounted for 0.45% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures.