    Azerbaijan highlights strong partnership with D-8 member states

    Business
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 13:47
    Azerbaijan highlights strong partnership with D-8 member states

    Azerbaijan maintains effective partnership ties with the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli said at the 4th meeting of the D-8 Trade Ministers Council held in Cairo, Report informs, citing the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    Bashirli noted that the D-8 serves as an important platform for strengthening trade resilience among member states, diversifying markets, and expanding economic cooperation. He highlighted ongoing discussions aimed at boosting intra-organization trade and enhancing economic ties, while also presenting Azerbaijan's favorable business climate, strategic transport and logistics advantages, industrial capacity, and broad investment opportunities.

    Participants discussed deepening trade integration, increasing investment flows, promoting sustainable development, and expanding knowledge exchange. The meeting emphasized organizing trade forums, facilitating reciprocal visits, and fostering direct business contacts to elevate economic cooperation to a new stage. Strengthening joint efforts to increase trade turnover among D-8 countries was highlighted as a key priority.

    Trade ministers and delegations from member states attended the session, which concluded with the adoption of the Cairo Declaration on Trade Cooperation.

    Səməd Bəşirli: "Azərbaycan D-8 ölkələri ilə səmərəli tərəfdaşlığa malikdir"
    Азербайджан заявил о наличии эффективного партнерства со странами D-8

