Azerbaijan studies public offers on customs, immigration and social protection payments

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Assistant Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Economic Reforms as well as Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication (CERAC) conducts another online survey to get public opinion on sustainable economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan and on new reform proposals.

Report was told in the CERAC.

According to the information, respondents are asked to answer following questions to increase inclusiveness, coverage and efficiency of the reforms:

1. What changes would you propose to customs legislation and administration of Azerbaijan Republic?

2. What changes would you propose to labor and migration legislation?

3. What changes would you propose to the system of social protection payments?

Legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and citizens can participate in survey regardless of property type and organizational-legal form.

Proposals may be made through following link on the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication website: http://iqtisadiislahat.org/online-application.