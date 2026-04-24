Azerbaijan cut corn imports by nearly 40% in 1Q2026

In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan imported 21,892 tons of corn, valued at approximately $10.7 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the latest data, the corn imports dropped by 14,131 tons or 39.2% in volume and by $273,420 or 2.4% in value compared to the first quarter of 2025.

During the reporting period, spending on corn imports accounted for 0.2% of Azerbaijan's total import costs.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion in the initial three months of 2026, which is 21.9% less than in the same period last year. Of this, $5.402 billion came from exports and $4.005 billion from imports. Year‑on‑year, exports declined by 15.4% and imports by 29.3%.

As a result, a trade surplus of $1.398 billion was recorded in the first quarter, which is 93.4% higher compared to the corresponding period last year.