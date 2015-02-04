 Top
    Azerbaijan and Russia expands cooperation in customs sphere

    The two sides will sign a document to facilitate the export and import of goods

    Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, documents on cooperation on a number of issues on customs cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia will be discussed and signed.Report informs, the head of the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee (SCC) Aydin Aliyev said that to journalists.

    There are a number of issues under discussion.The base will not be signed today.But we have already discussed and agreed on this issue.A document to be signed between the two countries to facilitate the export.The document goes through internal procedures.It is the processing of perishable and non-perishable products at the same time, except for products subject to excise tax will be applied to all of the products, - A. Aliyev added.

    The chairman of the committee said that the two documents will be signed at the same time.

