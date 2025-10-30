Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan mull creation of joint ventures and investment funds

    Business
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 16:52
    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan mull creation of joint ventures and investment funds

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are discussing the possibility of establishing joint ventures and private investment funds, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Aizhan Bizhanova told Report.

    According to her, both countries are interested in expanding cooperation in this area:

    "We are impressed by the Azerbaijani investment fund's support for young people in the field of franchising. In Kazakhstan, we also have an institution that helps entrepreneurs develop their ideas from small initiatives to major projects and bring them to foreign markets. If we combine these two mechanisms, we could create a joint project," Bizhanova emphasized.

    The deputy minister also noted that Azerbaijan's digital monitoring and video assessment system for state programs is of great interest to Kazakhstan:

    "We see cooperation potential in this field as well and are ready to work together," she added.

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Aizhan Bijanova joint ventures investment funds
    Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan birgə investisiya fondu yarada bilər - EKSKLÜZİV
    Азербайджан и Казахстан могут создать совместный частный инвестфонд - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    17:46

    Iran appoints new ambassadors to Armenia, Georgia

    Region
    17:42

    Russia resumes military flights between Syria, Libya after five-month pause

    Other countries
    17:37

    Macron congratulates Pashinyan on establishment of peace between Yerevan and Baku

    Other countries
    17:29
    Photo

    UAE, Azerbaijan emphasize deeper cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields

    Milli Majlis
    17:24

    EDB: Approved non-sovereign operations exceed $2.6B in Azerbaijan from 2008 to 2025

    Finance
    17:07

    Azerbaijan discusses application of AI solutions with Chinese company

    ICT
    16:52

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan mull creation of joint ventures and investment funds

    Business
    16:43

    China-US trade deal could be signed next week

    Other countries
    16:40

    Erdogan and German Chancellor Merz hold closed-door talks in Ankara

    Region
    All News Feed