Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan mull creation of joint ventures and investment funds

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are discussing the possibility of establishing joint ventures and private investment funds, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Aizhan Bizhanova told Report.

According to her, both countries are interested in expanding cooperation in this area:

"We are impressed by the Azerbaijani investment fund's support for young people in the field of franchising. In Kazakhstan, we also have an institution that helps entrepreneurs develop their ideas from small initiatives to major projects and bring them to foreign markets. If we combine these two mechanisms, we could create a joint project," Bizhanova emphasized.

The deputy minister also noted that Azerbaijan's digital monitoring and video assessment system for state programs is of great interest to Kazakhstan:

"We see cooperation potential in this field as well and are ready to work together," she added.