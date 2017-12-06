Azerbaijan allocates 98 mln AZN for creation of 13 agro-parks

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) has allocated 98 million AZN to create 13 agro-parks in Azerbaijan so far.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov said at today's event organized by the Ministry of Economy in Baku on "Opportunities of cooperation between international financial institutions and residents of industrial parks and neighborhoods".

Deputy Minister said that agro-parks are one of the priorities of the industry. According to him, decision adopted on organization of 42 agro-parks in 28 districts: "Total cost of agro-parks in Azerbaijan makes 1.2 billion AZN. Investment promotion document worth 350 mln AZN was presented to the agro-parks".

Safarov added that 5 industrial parks operate in Azerbaijan: "25 residents work in the industrial parks. 13 residents have been registered only in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. Negotiations with the next residents are underway. $ 2.4 billion invested in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, where totally 7,600 people are involved in production and construction works".

Safarov noted that it was decided to establish 4 industrial suburbs and currently work is being carried out in this direction.