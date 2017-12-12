Apple confirms acquisition of music recognition app Shazam

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Apple has purchased music recognition service Shazam.

Report informs referring to The Verge quoting a statement of American company.

“We are thrilled that Shazam and its talented team will be joining Apple,” an Apple spokesperson told The Verge. It was also told in Shazam about conclusion of the agreement. Earlier, TechCrunch reported on the transaction with reference to sources.

Financial details of the acquisition weren’t disclosed by Apple, but the purchase price is reportedly around $ 400 million (300 mln GBP).

Shazam is a free music recognition application. It is available for Mac OS, Windows, iOS and Android.