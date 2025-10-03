Agency: Azerbaijan must boost fight against agreements restricting competition

Azerbaijan must improve the efficiency of economic concentrations, ensure healthy competition among market players, and strengthen the fight against agreements that limit competition, said Elnur Baghirov, head of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President, at the 2nd National Competition Forum in Baku, Report informs.

Baghirov emphasized that one of the agency's main goals is to approve economic concentrations that support growth while restricting ineffective ones.

"The aim is to promote concentrations that drive economic development and prevent anti-competitive practices," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of stronger state control over natural monopolies and combating horizontal and vertical agreements that restrict competition.

"Such agreements can lead to reduced product variety, weakened innovation, unjustified profit transfers, and ultimately harm consumer interests," Baghirov noted.

According to him, the effects of competition are visible in everyday life: "The variety and pricing of products in stores reflect the competitiveness of the economy. Preventive measures and awareness efforts should continue, market entry barriers removed, innovation accelerated, and product and service diversification ensured."