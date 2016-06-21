Swedish director puts a new play at Theatre of Young Spectators

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Rehearsals of the next play have started in the Azerbaijani State Theatre of Young Spectators.

Report was told in the press service of the theater.

The director of the play, put on the works of the famous Swedish writer, playwright Astrid Lindgren's "Pippi Longstocking" are Ronnie Danielson and Honored Art Worker Bahram Osmanov, the art director - Elshan Sarhanoglu, composer - Sebastian (Sweden), arranger - Rufat Ramazanov, author of stage movement and plastic - Vusal Mehraliyev, assistant director - Sona Mustafayeva.

In the play, the musical will be attended by honored artists - Nasiba Eldarova, Gular Nabiyeva, actors Zumrud Guliyeva Anar Seyfullayev, Gulbaniz Mustafayeva, Aygun Fatullayeva, Kushver Sharifova, Ilgara Tosova, Venera Abbasova, Husniyya Akhmadova, Khalida Alimammadova, Konul Abilova, Eyvaz Ibrahimov, Elgun Yahyayev, Vahid Orujoglu Ramil Mammadov, Elnur Aliyev.

The play, prepared with the support of the Swedish Embassy in Azerbaijan to be presented in the next theater season.