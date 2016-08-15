Heydar Aliyev Foundation assumed costs of treatment of young actor

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has assumed costs of operation and treatment of young actor Rahim Rahimov, who suffers from kidney failure.

Report was told by Rahim Rahimov.

The actor said that he has appealed to the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, MP Mehriban Aliyeva by sending a letter to assist for the operation: 'I got positive response to my letter. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has assumed costs of operation. I'd like to express my gratitude to Mehriban Aliyeva for attention and assistance. The operation is scheduled for September. Now I'm awaiting my turn'.

R.Rahimov said that he is currently continuing his treatment and his condition is better: 'I'm going for a walk on the recommendation of physicians. Even they allowed me to go to work and in September, I'll return to Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater named after Abdulla Shaig'.

Saying that all theater colleagues visited him, R.Rahimov thanked them for attention.