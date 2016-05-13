Concerts to be given within 'Baku Etno Concerts' project

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the framework of 'Baku Etno Concerts' project, Azerbaijan-Italy ethnic music concert will be held at the International Mugham Center.

Report informs, participation of Azerbaijani and foreign musicians is planned.

On May 14, 'Mugham evening' concert will be given. Soloists are honored artist Babak Niftaliyev, Miralam Miralamov, Nigar Shabanova. Singers will be accompanied by 'Buta' instrumental ensemble. Art director is tar player Rovshan Gurbanov.

Within the U.S.Culture Days, Silver City Bound group will give a concert in Azerbaijan on May 20.

On May 26, concert of Azerbaijan-Spain ethnic music will be held.

Tickets are on sale from the city's ticket offices.