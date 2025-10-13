European institutions in Brussels - in limelight of several spy scandals

In February, it became known about a leak in the Belgian intelligence services, whose database was compromised; a week ago, an employee of the Brussels police was arrested, suspected of espionage in European institutions, and just a few days later, a scandal erupted in the European Commission itself, involving a high-ranking official – a European Commissioner, and an internal investigation was launched, Report informs.

It is unknown whether the results of this investigation will become publicly available, or whether the matter will be resolved behind closed doors, but it is obvious that the reputation of the parties involved has suffered serious damage.

The resounding scandal, in which Health and Animal Welfare Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi is allegedly involved, is only just unfolding. The accusations date back to the time when the Hungarian diplomat and politician was not an EU official – the years 2012-2019.

Varhelyi then headed Hungary's representation to the European Union (2015-2019). And, as Hungarian and German journalists claim, who conducted a large-scale investigation, during this period, a spy group was particularly active in the embassy, recruiting Hungarians working in various EU institutions. They were asked to share internal materials and transcripts of various meetings and sessions.

The authors of the investigation also claim that Varhelyi knew about what was happening. How this information was used further and for what purpose is not specified, but the very fact is quite unflattering. For the European Commission leadership, the publication was probably a complete surprise. On Friday, when the scandal was in full swing, the EC only announced plans to form a group to investigate. And its head, Ursula von der Leyen, had not even met with the commissioner under suspicion at that time.

The press service came under fire. Fending off questions from journalists, department head Paula Pinho said that "von der Leyen will meet with Varhelyi at the first convenient opportunity." When this opportunity will arise is unclear.

In whose favor did the security officer spy – China's, Russia's, or both?

Spy "passions" in Brussels are raging not only inside but also outside the European Commission.

The Belgian press noted a week ago about the arrest of a certain security officer on suspicion of espionage. He was later placed under house arrest with serious restrictions for the period of the investigation. It is reported that he was recruited "because he had access to diplomatic circles in Brussels."

The media also hint that he had access to European institutions as well, since the capital's police department also controls the districts where they are located. The charges brought speak of espionage in favor of China, however, it is claimed that there are suspicions that he also worked for Russian intelligence services. Meanwhile, Belgian security agencies were already under serious pressure after February of this year, when it became known that Chinese hackers gained access to intelligence service databases from 2021 to 2023.

This became the largest leak in their history.

Unrest in the Belgian Kingdom – terrorist plot uncovered

Belgian police uncovered a plot aimed at assassinating the country's Prime Minister Bart De Wever, as well as Antwerp Deputy Mayor Els Van Doesburg.

Three young men were arrested in connection with the case; one of them is reportedly of Chechen origin. The suspects intended to use a homemade explosive device attached to a drone to carry out an attack on "local politicians."

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders, distinguished by his undisguised hatred of Muslims, immediately decided to take advantage of the situation. Wilders, who is currently participating in the parliamentary election campaign, probably hopes for voter sympathy and thus victory. Early general elections in the Netherlands will take place on October 29, and Wilders' PVV party is currently leading in the polls.