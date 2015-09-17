Sale of sacrificial animals will be launched in Baku

 Top
    Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Economic Development, Baku Mayor's Office and other relevant government agencies will organize sale of sacrificial animals in order to meet the need for sacrificial animals on Eid al-Adha.

    Report was told in the Ministry of Agriculture this step is taken to prevent the artificial rise in prices. During the holidays ministry, together with entrepreneurs engaged in animal husbandry will organize sale of sacrificial animals in Baku and suburban settlements at lower prices than in markets.

