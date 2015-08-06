Production efficiency of Azerbaijan in agriculture beat the 100-year record

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Production efficiency of Azerbaijan in agriculture in 2015 beat the 100-year record."

Report informs, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Heydar Asadov told the journalists.

According to him, in 2015, were collected 30.5 tons of grain and 30 tons of wheat per 1 ha of land: "In the same period of 2014, index of wheat stood at just over 22 tons. According to archival data, such indicators have not been recorded since 1913. Record figures were also noted in the area of fruit and vegetables."

Minister said, in general, is observed the dynamics of growth in the productivity of agricultural products.