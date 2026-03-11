Minister: Certification - key for Azerbaijani farm exports to Europe

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Certification and product competitiveness remain key conditions for Azerbaijani agricultural products to enter the European market, the Agriculture Minister of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov said at public hearings of the Milli Majlis Committee on Agrarian Policy, Report informs.

    According to him, among the European countries to which Azerbaijan exports agricultural products, Germany and Italy are in the top five. Hazelnut constitutes the main share of exports to these countries.

    Mammadov emphasized that customs duties and domestic market protection remain pressing issues when entering the European market.

    "The European Union protects its markets and products of interest to it. Among goods exported from Azerbaijan, only those that are in demand in Europe are exempt from duties. The remaining products are subject to duties, which creates difficulties in terms of competitiveness," he said.

    Majnun Mammadov Azerbaijani agricultural products European countries
    Məcnun Məmmədov: "Azərbaycan məhsullarının Avropaya ixracı üçün sertifikatlaşdırma xərcləri maliyyələşdiriləcək"
    Меджнун Мамедов рассказал о барьерах для экспорта агропродукции в Европу

