    Insurance payments for wheat, barley up 63% in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 16:33
    Insurance payments for wheat, barley up 63% in Azerbaijan

    In 2025, a total of 5,175,000 manats in insurance payments were paid to farmers and farms in Azerbaijan who suffered losses as a result of various accidents in wheat and barley fields, Report informs referring to the Agricultural Insurance Fund.

    This is 2 million manats (63%) more than in 2024.

    Payments for cotton fields totaled 958,000 manats, an increase of 72,000 manats (8%) over 2024.

    After grain crops and cotton, the largest number of agricultural insurance payments were made for peaches, corn, almonds, sunflowers, tobacco, apples, pears, grapes, and apricots.

    In 2025, a total of 9.2 million manats in insurance payments were paid to farmers and farms that suffered losses as a result of various incidents, which is 44% more than in 2024.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azərbaycanda taxıl sahələri üzrə sığorta ödənişi 63 % artıb
    В Азербайджане страховые выплаты по пшенице и ячменю увеличились на 63%

