Insurance payments for wheat, barley up 63% in Azerbaijan

In 2025, a total of 5,175,000 manats in insurance payments were paid to farmers and farms in Azerbaijan who suffered losses as a result of various accidents in wheat and barley fields, Report informs referring to the Agricultural Insurance Fund.

This is 2 million manats (63%) more than in 2024.

Payments for cotton fields totaled 958,000 manats, an increase of 72,000 manats (8%) over 2024.

After grain crops and cotton, the largest number of agricultural insurance payments were made for peaches, corn, almonds, sunflowers, tobacco, apples, pears, grapes, and apricots.

In 2025, a total of 9.2 million manats in insurance payments were paid to farmers and farms that suffered losses as a result of various incidents, which is 44% more than in 2024.

($1=1.7 manats)