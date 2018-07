Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has visited the tomb of the Hero of the Soviet Union and Slovenia Mehdi Huseynzade and laid a wreath at his monument in Cepovan, Slovenia.

Report informs, the Minister also visited Mehdi Huseynzade’s memorial museum in Sempas.

Mr. Hasanov also met representatives of the Azerbaijani-Slovenian Friendship Society and local public figures, as well as Mehdi Huseynzade`s war fellows.