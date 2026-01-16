Azerbaijan sees 2.5-fold surge in revenues from cucumber exports to Ukraine

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    16 January, 2026
    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1,828 tons of cucumbers, valued at $1.6 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 3% and 19%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan sold cucumbers to:

    - Russia: 1,712 tons (-8%) worth $1.5 million (-22%);

    - Georgia: 76.6 tons worth $56,500 (no supply a year ago);

    - Ukraine: 38.2 tons (+93%) worth $29,800 (+2.5 times);

    - Saudi Arabia: 1.25 tons (-28%) worth $21,800 (-61%);

    - United Arab Emirates: 0.01 tons worth $100 (no supply one year ago).

    In 2024, Russia accounted for 99.1% of the 2,701 tons of cucumbers exported from Azerbaijan to 3 countries.

    Azərbaycan Ukraynaya xiyar satışından qazancını 2,5 dəfə artırıb

