Azerbaijan sees 2.5-fold surge in revenues from cucumber exports to Ukraine
AIC
- 16 January, 2026
- 12:53
In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1,828 tons of cucumbers, valued at $1.6 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 3% and 19%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan sold cucumbers to:
- Russia: 1,712 tons (-8%) worth $1.5 million (-22%);
- Georgia: 76.6 tons worth $56,500 (no supply a year ago);
- Ukraine: 38.2 tons (+93%) worth $29,800 (+2.5 times);
- Saudi Arabia: 1.25 tons (-28%) worth $21,800 (-61%);
- United Arab Emirates: 0.01 tons worth $100 (no supply one year ago).
In 2024, Russia accounted for 99.1% of the 2,701 tons of cucumbers exported from Azerbaijan to 3 countries.
Latest News
14:13
Photo
Ambassador: Events of January 1990 and 1991 played key role in liberation movements of Azerbaijan and LithuaniaForeign policy
14:08
Photo
Baku to host first Leaders' Summit as part of WUF13Infrastructure
14:02
Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Georgia up by more than 33% in 2025Region
14:00
US, Ukraine to hold next round of talks in two daysOther countries
13:58
First Trump-class battleship could cost US up to $22BOther countries
13:54
BP plans 2D high-resolution seismic survey at ADUA contract areaEnergy
13:36
Abbas Abbasov: BIG achieved success in protecting rights of indigenous peoples around worldForeign policy
13:25
Private sector, academia, and research community invited to WUF13Infrastructure
13:18