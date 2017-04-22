“Neftchi” football club museum and fan shop presented

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of “Neftchi” museum and fan shop was held today.

Report informs, AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev, AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov, President of Professional Football League (PFL) Ramin Musayev, Chairman of “Neftchi” Observation Council Chingiz Abdullayev, club officials, players, Azerbaijan national football team manager Robert Prosinečki and other members of football community attended the event.

Club’s museum consists of two rooms. The first room presents materials reflecting history of establishment of the club, including interesting facts, pictures and exhibits (ball, boots).

In the second room the visitors can watch video and photo materials reflecting state care for the people’s team, meeting of great leader Heydar Aliyev with members of the team, reception of team members by President Ilham Aliyev. Besides, the visitors can get acquainted with “Neftchi” games in international arena, symbols of its competitors in Europa League.

Visitors of the museum from there can directly access the fan shop. In the fan shop the visitors can purchase current garments and symbols of the team.

“Neftchi” FC museum and fan shop will be open for public on May 1. The museum and the fan shop will operate from 10:00 to 18:00 every weekday except Sundays and match days.

The ticket for museum will cost AZN 2. Entry for children under 7 years is free.