Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani football team will participate in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games 2017 in Baku.

Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said today at the 4th meeting of the Coordination Commission of Islamic Solidarity Games.

The minister said that because Azerbaijan is the host country it will be represented in all sports. For this reason, the football team will also particpate in the Islamic Games.