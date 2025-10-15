Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 09:19
    Azerbaijani brothers to officiate Serbia vs Lithuania handball match

    Azerbaijan's international referees Ernest and Emil Agakishi have been appointed by the European Handball Federation (EHF) to officiate a key women's European Championship qualifying match, Report informs.

    According to the EHF press service, the Azerbaijani duo will referee the second-round group stage match between Serbia and Lithuania.

    The game is scheduled to take place on October 16 at the Vojvodovac Sports Center in Belgrade, Serbia.

