Azerbaijani brothers to officiate Serbia vs Lithuania handball match
Team sports
- 15 October, 2025
- 09:19
Azerbaijan's international referees Ernest and Emil Agakishi have been appointed by the European Handball Federation (EHF) to officiate a key women's European Championship qualifying match, Report informs.
According to the EHF press service, the Azerbaijani duo will referee the second-round group stage match between Serbia and Lithuania.
The game is scheduled to take place on October 16 at the Vojvodovac Sports Center in Belgrade, Serbia.
